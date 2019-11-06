Listen Live Sports

Florida high court hears arguments on felon voting rights

November 6, 2019 11:47 am
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is considering whether a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights for most felons means that offenders have to pay fines, fees and restitution before they can cast ballots.

Justices heard arguments Wednesday after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the court to clarify the amendment voters passed last year, which restores voting rights of felons other than sex offenders and murderers once they’ve completed their sentences.

DeSantis signed a bill to implement the amendment. It requires felons to also meet all legal financial obligations before regaining their rights. Advocates sued, comparing the requirement to a poll tax.

A lawyer for DeSantis said the ballot language specifically said “all terms of their sentence,” and argued that this includes legal financial obligations.

