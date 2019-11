Florida man accused of killing man after losing card game

By The Associated Press

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Florida man was so angry about losing several thousand dollars in a card game that he set the man’s car on fire with him inside.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s arrest report says the victim was burned beyond recognition after playing cards with Michael Psilakis in October. Investigators haven’t released the victim’s name, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment designed to protect crime victims.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the investigation began when the victim was reported missing.

A witness told investigators he’d played cards with the pair and Psilakis lost $3,500. The witness said Psilakis asked him whether he should kill the victim.

Advertisement

Psilakis is charged with murder. He’s being held without bond. Records don’t list an attorney who could be contacted to comment for Psilakis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.