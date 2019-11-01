Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida officials remain mum on election security breaches

November 1, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have vowed transparency in securing next year’s elections but continue to shed little light on how Russian hackers infiltrated systems in at least two Florida counties .

During a news conference in Tallahassee on Friday with state and federal officials, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee again hoped to reassure Floridians of the integrity of the state’s voting systems.

However, lingering questions about Russian hacking during the 2016 election cycle continue to cloud those efforts.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report mentioned that a server of at least one Florida county had been breached, although subsequent reports indicated at least two counties.

Advertisement

Federal investigators have ordered elected officials who’ve been briefed on the breaches not to publicly identify the counties.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lee says that precaution is being taken to protect against further vulnerabilities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb