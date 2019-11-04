Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former NAACP leader Mfume to run for congressional seat

November 4, 2019 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former leader of the NAACP says he will run for the Maryland congressional seat that became vacant with the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Kweisi Mfume announced his plans Monday to regain the seat he held before leading the civil rights organization.

Mfume currently serves as the chairman of Morgan State University’s board of regents. He represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District from 1987 to 1996.

The district stretches across parts of Baltimore and Howard and Baltimore counties.

Advertisement

Gov. Larry Hogan has set a special primary for Feb. 4, and a special general election for April 28.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Also running are Democratic state Del. Talmadge Branch and Republican Liz Matory, who has lost two previous congressional races.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at the age of 68.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president