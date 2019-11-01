Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Former Oklahoma congressman resigns from NRA’s board

November 1, 2019 5:25 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former four-term Democratic congressman from Oklahoma is quitting his position as a member of the National Rifle Association’s 76-member board, citing the organization’s “mounting troubles.”

In his resignation letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press, Dan Boren suggests some current and past NRA members have lost trust in the group, which has been roiled by infighting that included severing ties with Ackerman McQueen, its longtime Oklahoma-based public relations firm.

Boren didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the letter to the organization’s Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer, Boren also said he was ending his NRA membership.

The 46-year-old Boren is part of one of Oklahoma’s most powerful political families. He’s the son of ex-Gov. and U.S. Sen. David Boren and the grandson of ex-congressman Lyle Boren.

