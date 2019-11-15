Listen Live Sports

Former police chief charged with misconduct in office

November 15, 2019 8:47 am
 
GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — The former police chief of a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore where a black teenager died in custody has been charged with misconduct in office in an unrelated case.

The Baltimore Sun reports the state prosecutor’s office said in a release Thursday that Mike Petyo made factual misrepresentations on behalf of one of his police officers in an application for certification. The application is reviewed to certify police officers for duty across the state.

Petyo was police chief in Greensboro when 19-year-old Anton Black struggled with officers, became unresponsive and died. A medical examiner said a congenital heart condition and stress from the struggle likely contributed to his death.

Petyo declined to comment or say whether he had an attorney. He left Greensboro this year for a department in Delaware.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

