Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former US Rep. Traxler of Michigan dies at 88

November 1, 2019 11:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAYT CITY, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Michigan Congressman Bob Traxler has died. He was 88.

Traxler was a Democrat from Bay City who was elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1974. He was regularly re-elected until retiring in 1993.

Trahan Funeral Chapel says Traxler died Wednesday.

While in Congress, Traxler served on the House Appropriations Committee, which decides where federal money is spent. His career in public service included years as a prosecutor and a state lawmaker. He was nicknamed “Bingo Bob” for legislation to allow Michigan charities to raise money through bingo and other games.

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, who represents Bay City, says he admired Traxler and sought his advice after being elected to Congress in 2012.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb