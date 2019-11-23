Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

French minister criticizes US over ‘unanswered’ Iran attacks

November 23, 2019 1:30 am
 
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France’s armed forces minister has given a forceful speech warning of the dangers of U.S. disengagement in the Middle East.

Florence Parly made the comments Saturday, addressing the annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

Parly says while the Persian Gulf is “accustomed to the ebb and flow of U.S. involvement,” America has not pushed back against Tehran after a summer of tensions sparked by President Donald Trump withdrawing unilaterally from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

She said: “When the mining of ships went unanswered, a drone got shot (down). When that in turn got unanswered, major oil facilities were bombed. Where does it stop?”

Advertisement

Parly said France will continue to speak to Iran. But she also stressed: “We will stand by our allies. You can count on us.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas