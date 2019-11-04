Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Georgia governor unveils Medicaid plan with work requirement

November 4, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to seek federal approval to expand Medicaid to the poorest, able-bodied adults. But his proposal is more limited than most other states, and would require the adults to work, volunteer, receive job training or attend school.

Kemp unveiled the plan on Monday, expanding Medicaid to adults who make no more than the federal poverty level. They’ll have to pay monthly premiums and spend at least 80 hours a month working, volunteering, training or studying. Kemp’s office calls it a conservative reform that reflects the state’s values.

The Republican’s work requirement is sure to face opposition. Critics say many adults eligible for Medicaid face barriers to entering the workforce, including medical conditions and care-taking responsibilities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president