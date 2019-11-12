Listen Live Sports

Germany: 3 Islamists detained over suspected attack plot

November 12, 2019 5:00 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they have detained three alleged supporters of the Islamic State group suspected of preparing an attack to kill “as many (…) unbelievers as possible.”

Frankfurt prosecutors said some 170 police officers searched three apartments Tuesday in the nearby city of Offenbach and detained the men.

Chief prosecutor Nadja Niesen said the main suspect, a 24-year-old German citizen with Macedonian roots, had already acquired materials needed to make explosives and searched for firearms online. Police seized various substances and devices at the man’s apartment.

The other two suspects are Turkish citizens aged 21 and 22.

All three suspects are alleged to have told witnesses in the past that they supported the Islamic State group.

