Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany’s Merkel calls for united EU approach to China

November 27, 2019 5:57 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union needs to take a united approach toward China and is cautioning against seeking to shut the country out.

Merkel told the German parliament Wednesday that “one of the greatest dangers” is that each European country pursues its own policy and the Europeans send conflicting signals.

She says: “That would not be disastrous for China but it would be disastrous for us in Europe.” Merkel cited security standards for 5G mobile networks as an example.

Merkel says Beijing must face criticism on matters such as its treatment of the Uighur minority.

Advertisement

She acknowledged that there is a “competition of systems” between the EU and China and said: “I don’t know if the answer to the competition of systems … can be isolation.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established