Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany’s Merkel hosting Compact with Africa summit

November 19, 2019 3:03 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hosting the G20 Compact with Africa summit in Berlin with the goal of increasing investment in the continent to improve living standards there.

Merkel and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi are expected to address the summit Tuesday. Others attending include leaders of Ethiopia, Benin, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia.

Merkel said both Europe and Africa will profit. She told ARD public television that “we should do everything to cooperate with Africa, not to talk about Africa, but to do something together.”

The Compact with Africa was initiated in 2017 during Germany’s G20 presidency.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal