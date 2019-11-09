Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Greek counterterror operation yields 3 arrests, arms cache

November 9, 2019 7:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested three people and detained a further 15 in a “wide sweep” by the police’s counterterrorism squad on suspected left-wing extremists that also yielded an arms cache.

Another person is at large, police announced Saturday.

Two of those arrested, and the one at large, face charges of engaging in terrorist action, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, and forgery. The three allegedly took part in a robbery on a betting shop in an Athens suburb on Oct. 21, police say.

The counterterror squad’s sweep through 13 houses yielded, among other things, five AK-47 rifles, a submachine gun, two pistols, grenades, explosives and detonators.

Advertisement

One of the arrested men was jailed in 2010 for membership in the armed group “Revolutionary Struggle.” He was released early in February 2018.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'