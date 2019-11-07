Listen Live Sports

Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike

November 7, 2019 8:29 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

