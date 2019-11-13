Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gun rights activist facing charges for rifle in restaurant

November 13, 2019 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A gun rights activist accused of illegally taking a rifle into an Oklahoma City restaurant is facing a felony charge.

Police say 52-year-old Timothy A. Harper violated a state law that bars possessing or carrying a rifle in any establishment where alcoholic beverages are consumed. He was arrested Tuesday.

A police affidavit shows prosecutors have agreed to charge Harper. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The Oklahoman reports that Harper told another activist in an online interview Monday that he took his rifle into Twin Peaks Nov. 2 in celebration of Oklahoma’s new permitless carry gun law.

Advertisement

Police say he was asked to leave the restaurant.

Harper, of Choctaw, is being held at the county jail. No bail has been set.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated