The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Hong Kong court convicts teen for carrying laser pointer

November 7, 2019 4:20 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong lawmaker has voiced concern the conviction of a teenager for carrying a laser pointer could pave the way for more prosecutions against anti-government protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Local broadcaster RTHK says a court Thursday found a 16-year-old male student guilty of possessing the laser pointer and a modified umbrella — deemed to be offensive weapons. He was detained Sept. 21 near the site of a planned protest for democracy reforms.

The court reportedly ruled the youth had intended to use the laser pointer to cause harm to police by shining it in their eyes. He will be sentenced later.

Legislator James To says he’s worried it will “create a precedent of more people being prosecuted for carrying ordinary objects like laser pointers and umbrellas.”

