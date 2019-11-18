Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House agrees to short halt in fight for Trump records

November 18, 2019 11:20 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House of Representatives is telling the Supreme Court it will agree to a 10-day halt in its fight for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The House’s top lawyer has responded to Trump’s emergency filing on Friday asking the justices to block the enforcement of a subpoena issued by a House committee to Trump’s accountants.

Lawyer Douglas Letter tells the high court that the House opposes any lengthy delay in obtaining the records. But Letter says 10 days is enough for the orderly filing of legal briefs so that the justices can decide whether they will jump into the dispute between Congress and the president.

The high court has a separate pending request from Trump to block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax returns.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal