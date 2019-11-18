Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House Democrats propose stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

November 18, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released a temporary government-wide funding bill to forestall a shutdown and give negotiators through Dec. 20 to try to hash out details of more than $1.4 trillion worth of unfinished spending legislation.

The legislation faces a House vote Tuesday as Congress faces a midnight Thursday deadline to prevent a shutdown.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will pass the measure and says President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign it. Trump sparked last winter’s record 35-day partial shutdown amid a battle over his long-promised border wall.

A fight is again underway over Trump’s increasingly large demands for wall funding, and the issue is the main roadblock in wrapping up this year’s round of spending bills.

Advertisement

Talks to break the gridlock on appropriations have sputtered, however.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal