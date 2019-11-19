Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House passes short-term spending measure as talks falter

November 19, 2019 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a short-term spending bill to keep federal agencies running for another month. The hope is that the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

Tuesday’s legislation would avert a Thanksgiving government shutdown but opens the door to a possible shutdown just before Christmas.

The 231-192 vote sends the measure to the Senate. Senators are on track to pass the legislation in time to meet a midnight Thursday deadline. President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign the bill into law.

The monthlong spending bill comes as negotiations on the full-year spending package have hit a rough patch.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address