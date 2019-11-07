Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

November 7, 2019 4:54 pm
 
The S&P 500 pushed to another record Thursday after China’s commerce ministry said that both sides in the U.S.-China trade war had agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods if talks continue to progress. But the market’s gains would have been even bigger if not for an afternoon report saying the agreement faces fierce opposition inside the White House. Technology companies led the way higher.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 8.40 points, or 0.3%, at 3,085.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 182.24, or 0.7%, to 27,674.80.

The Nasdaq rose 23.89, or 0.3%, to 8,434.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.45, or 0.3%, to 1,593.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.27 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 327.44 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 48.12 points, or 0.6%

The Russell 2000 is up 4.66 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 578.33 points, or 23.1%.

The Dow is up 4,347.34 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,799.24 points, or 27.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.43 points, or 18.2%.

