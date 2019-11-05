Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How top 2020 Democrats are trying to win over union members

November 5, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ natural constituency has long been working Americans, and appealing to union members is key to his presidential aspirations.

But Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also seeking the White House on a platform of empowering the working class that may appeal to many unions’ rank-and-file.

And former Vice President Joe Biden has longstanding relationships with many of the nation’s powerful unions. He’s betting personal charisma can woo them, despite his more moderate proposals.

Many large unions have yet to make formal 2020 endorsements. Still, Warren has secured the support of the labor-aligned Working Families Party and Biden has been backed by a major fire fighters union.

Advertisement

That means the three candidates will continue to vie for major union support in Iowa and around the country.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term