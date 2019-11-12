Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Impeachment witness: Ukrainians asked about holdup of aid

November 12, 2019 2:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transcripts in the newest batch from testimony in the House impeachment hearings are chipping away at a key Republican defense of President Donald Trump.

At issue is Trump’s decision to tie military aid for Ukraine to investigations of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Allies of the president say he did nothing wrong because the Ukrainians never knew the aid was being delayed.

The special adviser for Ukraine at the State Department, Catherine Croft, says she fielded inquiries from Ukraine about the holdup.

In the transcript of her testimony to House investigators, released Monday, Croft says officials in Ukraine were clear in their concern over the assistance as they battled Russian aggression.

Advertisement

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry are set to begin testifying in public on Wednesday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends