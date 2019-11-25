Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iraqi officials cite progress on oil deal with Kurds

November 25, 2019 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say the government has agreed “in principle” on a long-anticipated oil-sharing deal with the northern Kurdish region.

Two Iraqi government officials said Monday that the Kurds agreed to contribute 250,000 barrels per day of oil to the federal government by the start of next year in return for a greater share of the federal budget, which they will use to pay public sector salaries.

The officials say the deal, which has been in the works for months, will be the main pillar of a broader agreement to address longstanding political issues.

The Kurds’ independent oil policy has long been a source of friction with the federal government.

Advertisement

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn