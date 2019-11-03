Listen Live Sports

Iraqis block roads in support of anti-government protests

November 3, 2019 4:57 am
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi protesters have begun blocking roads in Baghdad to raise pressure on the government to resign.

Protesters blocked one road with burning tires and barbed wire, and held up a banner reading “Roads closed by order of the people.”

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq in recent days, calling for the resignation of the government and the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Thousands of students have skipped classes to take part in the protests, which blame the political elite for widespread corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.

Security forces have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters, killing at least 250 since the demonstrations began in early October.

