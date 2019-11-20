Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel to host largest event ever focused on anti-Semitism

November 20, 2019 5:31 am
 
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say dozens of world leaders will attend what’s expected to be the largest-ever gathering focused on combatting anti-Semitism in January in Jerusalem.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday that the fifth World Holocaust Forum — “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism” — will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

It comes amid a spike in anti-Semitic incidents around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria are among the more than 30 heads of state who have already confirmed their participation.

Advertisement

Rivlin called it a “one of a kind” gathering devoted to the threat of anti-Semitism and passing Holocaust remembrance to “generations who will live in a world without survivors.”

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address