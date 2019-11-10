Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israeli Cabinet OKs hard-liner Bennett as defense minister

November 10, 2019 8:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Cabinet has approved hard-line politician Naftali Bennett as defense minister in the country’s caretaker government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Bennet, with whom he has a rocky relationship, last week.

Netanyahu appears to be trying to shore up support among his right-wing base. He’s hoping to block attempts by his chief rival, Benny Gantz, to form Israel’s next government.

The Cabinet voted Sunday for Bennett to become defense minister until a permanent government takes hold.

Advertisement

Gantz is in the process of trying to cobble together a majority coalition after inconclusive elections in September. Netanyahu had the first try at forming a government, but failed.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Bennett, who leads the New Right party, has demanded tougher military action against militants in Gaza.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'