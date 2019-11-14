Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Items from Rep. Cummings office donated to Howard University

November 14, 2019 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The widow of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings says photographs, letters and other papers from his Capitol Hill office are being donated to his alma mater.

The Baltimore Sun reports the items must first undergo a painstaking security review to determine what can be given to Howard University, because Cummings chaired the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said the House Clerk told her that his personal papers can be donated with no problem after a review to make sure no sensitive committee papers are included without proper authorization.

Rockeymoore Cummings is among candidates running in next year’s elections to succeed Cummings, who died last month.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off