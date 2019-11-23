Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Japan, South Korea meet after saving intelligence pact

November 23, 2019 5:09 am
 
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers have met on the sidelines of a Japan-hosted G-20 meeting a day after Seoul kept alive a 2016 military intelligence sharing pact with Tokyo, reversing its planned termination amid bilateral tensions.

Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha were to discuss ways to mend their countries’ troubled ties Saturday in Nagoya, where Japan was hosting the foreign ministers meeting from the Group of 20 major economies.

Motegi was expected to press Kang to stick with a 1965 agreement in resolving their dispute over wartime Korean laborers, seen as the root cause of tensions.

Seoul’s announcement Friday followed a strong U.S. push to save the pact, a symbol of the country’s three-way security cooperation amid North Korea’s nuclear threats and China’s growing influence.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas