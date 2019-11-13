Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Japan’s economy slows, logging 0.2% annual expansion in 3Q

November 13, 2019 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its economy grew at an annual pace of 0.2% in July-September, supported by consumer purchases ahead of a tax hike.

The government reported Thursday that weak exports were a drag on growth. Inventories also declined. But government spending helped support demand, expanding by 2.4%.

It was the fourth straight quarter of expansion but well below analysts’ forecasts.

The quarterly rate of growth was 0.1%.

Advertisement

An increase in the national sales tax to 10% from 8% as of Oct. 1 is expected to drag growth lower in the last quarter of this year.

Past tax hikes have been followed by recessions, but economists say the modest bump in spending ahead of this latest increase suggests that spending and growth may not fall by as much this time around.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated