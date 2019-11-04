Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jordan Cabinet resigns for slated reshuffle

November 4, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s Cabinet has resigned as part of a planned government reshuffle, the fourth in two years.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz ordered the resignations on Monday. There were no immediate announcements regarding new appointments, but Razzaz will remain prime minister.

The resignations require approval by King Abdullah II, who has the final say on key policies. Frequent Cabinet personnel changes are seen as a way of deflecting growing frustration among Jordanians with high prices and unemployment.

Jordan has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Syria, further straining the kingdom’s limited economic resources. Western allies consider Jordan’s stability crucial to combatting Islamic extremism in the Mideast.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president