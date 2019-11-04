Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jordan says citizens held by Israel for 2 months to be freed

November 4, 2019 8:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s foreign minister says two of its citizens detained by Israeli authorities will be released later this week, after over two months in detention.

Ayman Safadi tweeted Monday that Heba al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri will return to Jordan “before the end of the week.” He did not specify when.

Israel arrested Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sep. 2. They’re being held in administrative detention, which allows for open-ended detentions without filing charges against people suspected of security offenses.

Last week, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultation to protest the detentions. That’s further strained the tense ties between the two neighbors, who signed a peace treaty 25 years ago.

Advertisement

Labadi was hospitalized last week due to her deteriorating condition after over a month on hunger strike.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president