Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Jordan swears in new ministers following Cabinet reshuffle

November 7, 2019 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has sworn in new ministers after a Cabinet reshuffle, the fourth one in two years.

A statement from the Royal Court Thursday said the 11 ministers were sworn in before King Abdullah II, who has the final say on key policies.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz ordered the resignations earlier this week. He remained in his post as did the foreign and interior ministers.

Frequent Cabinet personnel changes are seen as a way of deflecting growing frustration among Jordanians with high prices and unemployment.

Advertisement

Jordan has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Syria, further straining the kingdom’s limited economic resources. Western allies consider Jordan’s stability crucial to combatting Islamic extremism in the Mideast.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'