Judge blocks challenge to Indiana’s religious objections law

November 27, 2019 10:57 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conservative religious groups have failed to convince an Indiana judge they faced any harm from limits placed on the state’s contentious religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

The Hamilton County judge agreed with arguments the state and four cities made in blocking a lawsuit challenging changes made to the 2015 law after a national uproar over whether it could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians. The judge’s ruling filed Friday doesn’t address the groups’ claims, including that the changes could force them to hire same-sex marriage supporters.

An attorney for the religious groups didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Their lawsuit also challenged local civil rights ordinances in Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington and Columbus that include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

