Judge denies jury pool request in fatal shooting case

November 26, 2019 6:20 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has denied a defense request to move the murder trial of a white police officer out of Nashville, saying a jury in that city will be “fair and impartial” in considering charges in the fatal shooting of an armed black man.

Earlier this month, the defense for Officer Andrew Delke cited video released of the July 2018 shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick, media coverage and a survey of the jury pool to contend Delke’s fair trial rights are at risk with Nashville jurors.

However, Judge Monte Watkins denied the request Tuesday.

The defense has argued Delke followed his training and state law in shooting after seeing Hambrick had a gun. Prosecutors said Delke could have sought cover and summoned help. They noted Hambrick was shot from behind.

