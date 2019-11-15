Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge reconsiders some sentences in 1995 Roanoke firebombing

November 15, 2019 2:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A judge is recalculating prison sentences for four men convicted in a 1995 firebombing of a convenience store in Roanoke, Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports the men, incarcerated for 22 years, had their sentences slashed to less than time served in September to reflect revised federal statutes.

They were convicted of using a destructive device during a felony, an offense that carried a mandatory 30 years’ incarceration plus any other prison time. The U.S. Supreme Court this year partially invalidated the statute on which the convictions and sentences were based, finding that penalty instructions were vague.

The convictions were then invalidated, and the sentences were cut by 30 years. Other convictions still are in effect. Three of the men may get additional prison time. A hearing is set for Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off