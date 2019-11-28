Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rules for Indianapolis police in black teen’s killing

November 28, 2019 9:22 am
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of Indianapolis police in a lawsuit that accused officers of excessive force in a black teenager’s fatal shooting.

Andre Green’s family sued the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in August 2017, claiming officers violated the 15-year-old’s constitutional rights when they shot him in August 2015 following a suspected armed carjacking.

Green was shot after police said he drove a stolen car into two patrol cars.

The city’s attorneys argued the officers were shielded under a legal doctrine that typically protects officers acting in their official capacities from such lawsuits.

Advertisement

The Indianapolis Star reports a federal judge in Indianapolis recently ruled in favor of the city and the officers, ending the lawsuit prior to trial.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

An attorney for Green’s family says they’ll decide whether to appeal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders