Justice department investigating Florida GOP congressman

November 14, 2019 9:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee says the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Florida Rep. Ross Spano over accusations of campaign finance violations.

The panel announced Thursday that it’s deferring its own the review of allegations against Spano at the justice department’s request.

Spano is a freshman congressman whose district is in central Florida.

The House Ethics Committee in September said it was reviewing allegations in September that Spano borrowed more than $100,000 from two friends and then loaned it to his campaign. He has since repaid the loans, with the proceeds of a bank loan to himself.

Spano has denied wrongdoing and previously said he was confident the process would ultimately lean in his favor.

