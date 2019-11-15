Listen Live Sports

Justices to consider reinstating military rape convictions

November 15, 2019 2:27 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether to reinstate convictions for rape by a military officer and two enlisted men.

The issue is whether they could be prosecuted long after the rapes occurred.

A military appeals court threw out the convictions because too much time had elapsed between the assaults and the prosecutions, but the justices agreed Friday to reconsider those rulings.

The cases involve women who for differing reasons initially decided not to press charges but later changed their minds.

The crimes all were committed before 2006. The Uniform Code of Military Justice has been changed to so that there is no statute of limitations on rape charges.

