Kansas City mayor seeks ideas from public to honor King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is asking people interested in honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to submit ideas to the city’s parks board within 90 days.

Lucas’ announcement on Tuesday comes a week after voters chose to restore The Paseo name to a boulevard named last year for King.

Lucas said the Parks and Recreation Board will hold public meetings to evaluate ideas for a new way to honor the civil rights icon.

The mayor said in a news release that last week’s vote showed that voters were frustrated by the process used to name the street for King.

Tim Smith, a spokesman with the group that led a successful campaign to restore The Paseo, praised Lucas’ effort to gather input from the community on the issue.

