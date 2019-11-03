Listen Live Sports

Kentucky governor looks to Trump for campaign-closing boost

November 3, 2019 8:25 am
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In basketball-crazy Kentucky, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection bid should have been a slam dunk, with a strong economy and an electorate trending hard toward the GOP in recent years.

But a series of misplays has damaged the businessman-turned-politician’s prospects. He has feuded with teachers, dismissed fellow Republicans and made exaggerated claims that he later had to defend, giving Democrat Andy Beshear numerous openings to attack.

Now Bevin is counting on a last-minute visit from President Donald Trump to give him a game-winning assist.

In a race now widely viewed as a tossup, Trump will headline an election-eve rally Monday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Bevin is counting on Trump to help him avoid an embarrassing GOP loss in the bluegrass state.

