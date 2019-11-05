Listen Live Sports

Kosovo opposition rallies to demand justice for activist

November 5, 2019 8:45 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of opposition supporters have gathered in the Kosovo capital demanding for justice for an activist who died in custody three years ago.

The left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, held a peaceful protest in Pristina on Tuesday for Astrit Dehari, 26, who died in November 2016.

Dehari was arrested for his alleged involvement in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on Parliament in August 2016, which caused material damage but no casualties.

Last week a report from Swiss forensic experts said his death was likely a homicide, not a suicide, and prosecutors have reopened the probe.

Albin Kurti of Vetevendosje, who is expected to become the next Kosovo prime minister after winning the Oct. 6 snap election, asked for an independent investigation and for appropriate officials to be held accountable.

