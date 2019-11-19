Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

LA police fatally shoot knife-wielding man

November 19, 2019 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man who was wielding a knife south of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Tuesday on Twitter that the shirtless man confronted a citizen in the Newton section of the city, “causing that citizen to run away in fear.”

Police say they “made contact” with the man, who was not immediately identified. It was not immediately clear how police approached the man, how many officers fired at him or how many times he was struck.

Authorities say they were notified of the armed man around 8 a.m. and several officers and detectives responded. The knife was recovered, and the officers were not hurt.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman did not have additional information.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address