Lawmakers want Twitter to fight Census disinformation

November 5, 2019 12:29 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. lawmakers say they have concerns Twitter may be used to spread disinformation about the 2020 Census, and they’ve asked the company for details on how it will combat the threat.

Almost five dozen Democratic lawmakers wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about their concerns Monday.

Their letter notes Twitter and other social media were used by “malicious actors” to manipulate voters during the 2016 presidential election. They say banning false information about the census and identifying false accounts will help ensure public trust.

In a statement Tuesday, Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough says the company has been discussing with the Census Bureau how best to support a successful 2020 Census. She says company policy prohibits false information about civic events.

Twitter last week announced it was ending political campaign and issue ads.

