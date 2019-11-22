Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit challenges Medicaid work requirements in Michigan

November 22, 2019 2:47 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Recipients of Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program have filed a lawsuit challenging new work requirements that take effect in January.

The suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Health advocates say the Trump administration had no authority to approve the rules that will result in people losing their government health insurance.

Starting Jan. 1, able-bodied adults ages 19 through 61 who want coverage in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion plan must show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month — through work, school, training, substance abuse treatment or community service.

Michigan is among nine states whose Medicaid work requirement waivers have been approved. Indiana is the only state where they are in effect.

A federal judge has blocked Medicaid work requirements in three states.

