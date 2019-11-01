Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Layoffs, office closings for Harris’ New Hampshire campaign

November 1, 2019 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris is winding down her presidential campaign’s efforts in New Hampshire.

All the field organizers in New Hampshire were laid off, and three field offices are also closing. That’s according to the Harris campaign’s New Hampshire spokesman.

Harris has spent little time in New Hampshire since announcing her presidential run, but she has drawn crowds during her handful of visits to the state.

Plans for Harris to visit New Hampshire next week have also been canceled, including a stop for her to file for the primary in Concord on Nov. 7. The campaign says her name will still be placed on the ballot.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb