Lebanese rally outside ministries to keep up the pressure

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese protesters are rallying outside state institutions and ministries to keep up the pressure on officials to form a new government to deal with the country’s economic crisis.

Dozens of people gathered on Wednesday outside the justice, education and other ministries as well as the state-run electricity company and the tax department.

In their third week, protesters have adopted a new tactic of surrounding state institutions to disrupt their work. They accuse officials of dragging their feet on forming a new government after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Oct. 29 in response to mass protests.

The protesters agreed on Tuesday to shift the focus of the protests and open main roads to ease up traffic and allow people to get back to work.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.