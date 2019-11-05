Listen Live Sports

Lebanese troops open roads closed by protesters

November 5, 2019 3:28 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese troops are deploying in different parts of the country to reopening roads and main thoroughfares closed by anti-government protesters.

In many areas, protesters withdrew peacefully as the troops moved in. But in Beirut’s northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh, a scuffle erupted on Tuesday when some demonstrators refused to move away and were forcefully removed from the main highway linking Beirut with northern Lebanon.

Several protesters were detained by troops. One protester, an older man, fainted and was rushed away in an ambulance.

Anti-government protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

The protesters have paralyzed the country by closing roads inside cities as well as major highways in Lebanon.

