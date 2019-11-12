Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Louisiana man accused of threatening president, denied bond

November 12, 2019 6:28 pm
 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to set bond for a Louisiana man accused of threatening President Donald Trump via social media posts last week.

KTBS-TV reports U.S. Magistrate District Judge Mark Hornsby told 31-year-old Friedrich Ishola that bond couldn’t be set Tuesday because of a parole hold on pending state charges. If bond is set in state court, Hornsby says he will reconsider bond on the federal charge.

Ishola was arrested Nov. 6 and accused of making “threats against (the) president and successors to the presidency.” Details were not released.

Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigators found the alleged threat after they had obtained arrest warrants for Ishola for cyberstalking linked to a separate investigation.

Ishola told Hornsby he has health problems and needs medication. Hornsby assured him U.S. Marshals would address his concerns.

Information from: KTBS-TV, http://ktbs.com

