Maldives group wants ban over radicalization report reversed

November 5, 2019 11:54 pm
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A banned activist group has asked the Maldives government to reverse its decision and reinvestigate allegations that it published content against Islam in a report on religious radicalization.

Maldives Democracy Network in a Twitter message says the government has deregistered the group without due process and without saying under which law the group was banned.

The Ministry of Community Empowerment said on Tuesday it informed the group that it had been dissolved after an investigation found that parts of the group’s 2016 report had contents against Islamic law.

None of the authors of the report had been were interviewed before the ban.

The Maldives, known for its luxury tourist resorts, is a Sunni Muslim country where practicing and propagating other faiths is banned by the constitution.

