Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Man accused of threatening harm shot and killed by officer

November 27, 2019 7:28 am
 
SPARKS, Md. (AP) — A man accused of threatening to harm himself and others has been fatally shot by a Baltimore County police officer.

News outlets report police were called Tuesday night to a home in Sparks, but the man left before officers arrived.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says the man was pulled over by an officer on Interstate 83. She says an incident between the man and the officer during the traffic stop led to the shooting. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer who shot the man was wearing a body camera, but Peach says she doesn’t know whether it was recording at the time of the shooting.

